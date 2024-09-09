China assumes SCO Presidency, to host heads of state council meeting in 2025

New Delhi [India], September 9 : China has officially taken over the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and will be responsible for hosting the 25th meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council in 2025.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, emphasised that the SCO's core mission remains to foster unity among member states, enhance regional and global coordination, and contribute to global development, security, and civilisation initiatives.

Ambassador Xu underscored China's commitment to making significant contributions towards lasting peace and global prosperity through the SCO platform.

🔺China has taken over the rotating presidency of the #SCO and will host the 25th meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council in #China next year. 🔺We will take this opportunity to work with the SCO members, bearing in mind the original mission to foster unity, enhance… pic.twitter.com/5E9h42FX41 — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) September 9, 2024

This upcoming meeting in 2025 will be a significant event for the SCO, providing a platform for member states to discuss and coordinate on various global and regional issues. China's leadership in this role reflects its growing influence and commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework.

Recently, the 2024 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit was concluded in Astana, Kazakhstan and brought together leaders from across the region.

India played a prominent role, with the External Affairs Minister delivering the Prime Minister's message that highlighted combating terrorism and addressing climate change as key priorities.

The 24th SCO Summit in Astana adopted the Astana Declaration and approved 25 strategic agreements on energy, security, trade, finance, and information security.

During the 24th SCO summit, China proposed that 2025 be designated as the SCO Year of Sustainable Development so as to help the SCO members focus on fostering new forces for growth, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

In a related development, India has received an official invitation from Pakistan to attend the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) in-person meeting scheduled for October this year. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the receipt of the invitation but has not yet provided detailed updates regarding India's participation.

Pakistan will host the meeting in Islamabad on October 15-16. This meeting is anticipated to be a crucial event for discussing key economic and political issues among SCO member states.

The SCO, founded on the principles of the Shanghai Spirit, is the largest regional cooperation organisation in terms of geographical coverage and population.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai, initially included Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It has since expanded to include nine member states, with India and Iran joining the organisation.

The SCO also has three Observer StatesAfghanistan, Mongolia, and Belarusand 14 Dialogue Partners, including countries like Azerbaijan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

The organisation focuses on regional security, economic collaboration, and cultural exchange, reflecting its broad and evolving role in global affairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor