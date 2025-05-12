China benefits from Pakistan-India conflict: Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev

New Delhi [India], May 12 : Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev on Monday said that the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan could benefit China by drawing India into a prolonged conflict, thereby limiting its ability to focus on other regional issues.

Speaking with ANI, he said, " It is also in the interest and it benefits China if the Pakistan-India conflict continues because the more it continues, the more it draws in India, so there could be some elements who would have continued some sporadic incidents..."

China's actions in the region, including its influence over Pakistan, are seen as part of its broader strategy to assert its dominance and shape the regional security architecture.

Sachdev believes that China has significant influence over Pakistan's military and intelligence apparatus, which could be used to sabotage the peace process.

"China has enough or some influence amongst the Pakistani intelligence and military apparatus and on the instigation of China, some of these officials may have also continued to launch minor attacks on India in order to maybe even spoil the understanding because it is not in their interest," he said.

According to Sachderva, some Pakistani officials, possibly backed by China, may be interested in continuing sporadic attacks to spoil the understanding between India and Pakistan.

"It is not in the interest of the Gazis and die-hard Jihadis that this war should stop," added Sachdeva.

The remarks came as the Indian military showcased the debris of a likely PL-15 air-to-air missile, which is of Chinese origin and was used by Pakistan during the attack on India. Turkish-made ammunition was also displayed.

Commenting on this, Sachdev stated, "These are war treasures. Once we get these wreckages or pieces that we recover, we can reverse engineer and very well understand the Chinese technology which goes into the weapons that the Pakistanis had used. Similarly, the Turkish SONGAR drones and other drones. Now we can reengineer and find out better what electronics jammers and what engineering is there in the Chinese drones or missiles which Pakistan has used. This would be helpful to us in the future situation with China. So this is gold for us."

The escalation between India and Pakistan began with the launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7.

The operation targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

