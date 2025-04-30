China Blast: Casualties Feared as Explosion Rocks Residential Area in Shanxi Province; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Casualties are feared after an explosion erupted in a residential area of China's Shanxi province on Wednesday, April 30. According to reports, the blast occurred near a residential building in the Xiaodian District of Taiyuan, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV. Several firefighting vehicles and rescue workers were deployed to the scene.

The fire brigade department of Xiaodian received a distress call at around 11 am on Wednesday. The cause of the blast and the extent of casualties are yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

WARNING! Visuals Can Upsent Some Viewers

BREAKING: Explosion rocks residential area in Shanxi province, China, causing smoke to billow and glass to shatter in nearby buildings. No word on casualties. - CCTV/Reuterspic.twitter.com/sFHTLC2R9G — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) April 30, 2025

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows panic and chaos in the area. A car was seen engulfed in flames, and shattered glass from windowpanes littered the street near the building. A seriously injured, half-naked man was also seen bleeding and wandering in search of medical help.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, 22 people died in a devastating fire that broke out a restaurant in Liaoyang City of China situated in northeastern Liaoning Province. The blaze had erupted in the afternoon at around 1.20 pm local time at the local restaurant located in the populated area. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for making "all possible efforts" to give the injured the best possible medical care.