China Bridge Collapse: 11 Dead, 30 Missing Due To Torrential Rains (Watch Video)

Eleven people have been confirmed dead, and over 30 are still missing following the collapse of a bridge in northern China due to torrential rains. The incident occurred around 8:40 pm Friday (1240 GMT) in Shangluo, Shaanxi province. According to state news agency Xinhua, the collapse was triggered by a sudden downpour and resulting flash floods, as reported by the provincial public relations department.

On Saturday morning, Xinhua reported ongoing rescue efforts, with five vehicles recovered from the water so far. State television CCTV captured images of a bridge partially submerged, with the river surging over it. Since Tuesday, heavy rains have battered large areas of northern and central China, leading to severe flooding and substantial damage.

China is experiencing an intense summer of extreme weather, with heavy rains affecting the east and south, while the north endures a series of heat waves.