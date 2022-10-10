China calls for de-escalation in Ukraine following attacks

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday called for de-escalation in Ukraine after explosions rocked several cities including Kyiv in apparent Russian revenge strikes following a blast on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia. "We hope the situation will deescalate soon," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

Explosions on Monday rocked multiple cities across Ukraine, including missile strikes on the capital Kyiv for the first time in months, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin called a Saturday explosion on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea a “terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. At least eight people were killed and 24 were injured in just one of the Kyiv strikes, according to preliminary information, said Rostyslav Smirnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs.