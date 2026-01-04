China condemns US seizure of Maduro as violation of international law, urges immediate release

Beijing [China], January 4 : China on Sunday expressed serious concern over the United States' forcible control of deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife and their transfer out of the country, calling the move a clear violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations.

Responding to reports that US forces seized deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife on January 3 and removed them from Venezuela, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the action contravened the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the Global Times reported.

China urged Washington to ensure the personal safety of deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, immediately release them, halt efforts to topple Venezuela's government, and resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation, the spokesperson said.

The statement followed an announcement by US President Donald Trump, who said on Saturday that the United States had carried out a "large scale strike against Venezuela" and claimed that deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country.

Trump also posted a photograph on social media showing Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his capture, according to the Global Times.

Video footage later released by US authorities showed deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro in handcuffs during a staged perp walk.

During the footage, he was seen wishing reporters and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents a Happy New Year and Good Night as he was led into custody.

The US military action against the South American nation has drawn strong international reaction.

Several countries have issued condemnations of Washington's attack on Venezuela.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry voiced deep shock and strong condemnation over what it described as the United States' blatant use of force against a sovereign state and its action against deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro, the Global Times reported.

The spokesperson said such hegemonic actions by the US seriously violate international law, infringe on Venezuela's sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region.

China firmly opposes these actions and called on the United States to abide by international law and the principles of the UN Charter, and to stop violating the sovereignty and security of other countries, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, developments in Caracas followed swiftly after Maduro's removal.

Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the powers and duties of acting president, CNN reported.

The order, announced late Saturday night local time, concluded that Maduro is in a "material and temporary impossibility to exercise his functions."

According to the ruling read by Justice Tania D'Amelio during a session broadcast on state television channel VTV, Rodriguez will "assume and exercise, as acting president, all the powers, duties, and faculties inherent to the office of president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defense of the nation," as reported by CNN.

Venezuela's constitution states that when there is a temporary or absolute absence of the president, the person holding the vice presidency must replace them.

Additional background on the situation emerged from former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who told CNN that a plan to remove Maduro had been presented to Trump during his first term but failed to progress because administration officials were unable to keep the president "focused" on the issue.

Bolton said Trump was already "very interested in the Venezuelan oil" during his first term.

He added that while his team managed to get Trump interested in the idea of removing Maduro, they "couldn't keep him focused on it."

He also said the opposition in Venezuela at that time believed economic pressure alone would be enough to split Maduro's regime.

According to CNN, the United States later launched what Trump described as a "large scale strike against Venezuela" and captured Maduro to face charges, carrying out the regime change effort without congressional approval.

