China Cracks Down on Flamboyant Influencers in Social Media Wealth Purge

Chinese social media influencers renowned for flaunting their extravagant lifestyles have been blocked by censors following the initiation of an official crackdown aimed at restraining ostentatious displays of wealth online.

Wang Hongquan, a prominent content creator on Douyin, boasting over four million followers with posts showcasing luxurious designer outfits, first-class travel, and a collection of jade jewelry, faced a setback as his account became inaccessible on Tuesday. A notification on the Chinese iteration of TikTok indicated that Wang's account had been blocked citing "violations of Douyin's community guidelines".

In April, China's internet regulatory body initiated the "Clear and Bright" campaign aimed at purging undesirable content from social media platforms. The campaign pledged to clamp down on influencers who cultivate ostentatious personas to cater to base desires, deliberately showcasing extravagant lifestyles replete with wealth.

According to Chinese state media reports, earlier this month, Wang's videos vanished from Douyin, along with the profiles of numerous other luxury influencers.

"Sister Abalone", a woman who filmed her elaborately decorated mansion and was regularly seen dripping with diamond and pearl necklaces, also appeared to have been targeted. Her videos were no longer visible on the YouTube-like Bilibili site on Tuesday. "Young Master Bo", an influencer who filmed himself test-driving Rolls Royces and splurging on rare Hermes Birkin bags, was also missing from Douyin on Tuesday, with his account showing an error message that said he had "violated relevant laws and regulations".

In recent years, China's Communist government has intensified efforts to regulate social media influencers, often condemning "money worship" and "vulgar" content. President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" drive to address economic inequality has led to substantial fines for livestreaming personalities. In a notable case, the "queen of livestreaming," Viya, was compelled to pay a hefty $204 million fine for tax evasion in 2021.



