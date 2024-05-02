China: Death toll in highway collapse in Guangdong rises to 48

Beijing [China], May 2 : The death toll in an expressway collapse in South China's Guangdong Province early Wednesday has risen to 48, Xinhua reported, citing authorities.

At the time the report was published, thirty injured people were receiving hospital treatment, and none were in life-threatening condition, according to authorities of Meizhou City in the Guangdong Province.

The collapse happened around 2:10 am (Wednesday) on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou. The collapsed section measures 17.9 metres in length and covers an area of 184.3 square metres, officials said.

Aerial photos show one side of the expressway had caved in, causing vehicles to roll down a slope, Xinhua reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched a team to the scene to guide rescue work, and has urged local efforts to accelerate search and rescue work, treat those who sustained injuries, minimise casualties, and determine the cause of the incident.

More than 500 personnel from local emergency response teams, nine rescue teams and the fire brigade have joined on-site rescue work, which is ongoing, Xinhua reported.

The ministry has said that safety risks are relatively high on transportation, at tourist attractions, and in densely populated areas during the May Day holiday, as the number of people travelling has increased.

The ministry will make further efforts to improve emergency plans, investigate potential risks, and strengthen safety precautions.

