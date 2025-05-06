China detains Tibetan man after exposing service denial, rights group demands action

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 6 : A 42-year-old Tibetan man, Kelsang, from Serdak Township in Tibet's Chamdo Prefecture, has been subjected to years of systematic marginalisation by Chinese authorities, according to the Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD).

For over nine years, his family has been deprived of essential public services such as electricity and water, a deprivation that has greatly affected their daily lives and overall well-being. Despite numerous attempts to seek justice through formal channels, Kelsang has experienced increasing retaliation, including arbitrary detention, intimidation, surveillance, and restrictions on his family's freedom of movement and expression, as reported by TCHRD.

On March 20, after enduring years of being silenced by administrative neglect, Kelsang released a video on Chinese social media platforms, publicly highlighting his family's struggles. The video, which detailed their daily hardships and the longstanding denial of services, quickly garnered attention online, as cited in the TCHRD report.

On 18 April 2025, Kelsang was arrested for the second time and remains in custody at the Senge County Police Station. His family attempted to visit him on April 22 and 24 but were refused access. During these attempts, officials threatened the family and coerced them into signing false confessions, claiming to "spread rumours" and "harbour animosity toward the government," according to TCHRD.

China's actions in this situation breach multiple international human rights law provisions, including the right to non-discrimination, the right to education, the right to freedom of expression, and the ban on arbitrary detention. The ongoing lack of electricity and water supplied to Kelsang's home violates Article 11 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights, to which China is a signatory, as reported by TCHRD.

His detention for nonviolent expression breaches Articles 9 and 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, while the treatment of his children at school contravenes Article 28 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The continued targeting of Kelsang's family due to his grandfather's and his own political history constitutes collective punishment, an action prohibited under international humanitarian law, as noted by TCHRD.

The Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy calls on Chinese authorities to release Kelsang from detention immediately and unconditionally, ensuring he has access to medical care. The government must restore electricity and water to his home and guarantee that his children can attend school without fear of discrimination or retaliation. Furthermore, the Chinese government must halt all harassment, surveillance, and coercive actions against his family and the broader community. These violations necessitate not only redress but also ongoing international scrutiny and accountability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor