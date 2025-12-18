China Eastern Airlines to launch daily non-stop Delhi-Shanghai flights from January 2

New Delhi [India], December 18 : The Chinese Embassy in India on Thursday announced that China Eastern Airlines will launch daily nonstop flights between Delhi and Shanghai starting January 2 next year, describing the move as good news for India-China travellers.

In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India said, "Good news for India-China travelers! Starting January 2, 2026, China Eastern Airlines will launch daily nonstop flights between Delhi and Shanghai. The Kolkata-Kunming route is set to return soon. A new direct connection between Mumbai and Shanghai is also in the works."

China Eastern Airlines said the decision to move to daily operations reflects robust passenger demand and its commitment to strengthening air connectivity between India and China.

The expansion follows the successful relaunch of the Delhi-Shanghai route in November 2025 after a suspension of nearly five years. Initially, the airline had planned a phased increase in frequency from three to five weekly flights.

However, strong response from passengers and positive feedback from trade partners prompted China Eastern Airlines to directly upgrade the service to daily operations.

Flight services between India and China were suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were not restored amid the prolonged border face-off in eastern Ladakh, which lasted for more than four years.

Bilateral relations had deteriorated sharply following the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020, marking the lowest point in ties since the 1962 conflict.

After several rounds of diplomatic and military-level talks, both sides withdrew troops from multiple friction points along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

In October last year, India and China finalised a disengagement agreement covering Depsang and Demchok, the last remaining friction areas.

Days after the agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Kazan, Russia, and took a number of decisions aimed at improving bilateral relations.

In recent months, the two countries have undertaken several confidence-building measures, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and the restoration of flight services.

