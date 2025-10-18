China Eastern Airlines to resume Shanghai-Delhi flights from Nov 9

Shanghai [China], October 18 : China Eastern Airlines will resume direct flights between Shanghai and Delhi starting November 9, marking the full restoration of the airline's China-India network, a release stated.

The airline announced that round-trip flights between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport will operate every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, using an Airbus A330-200 wide-body aircraft.

According to the schedule, flight MU563 will depart Shanghai Pudong at 12:50 pm and arrive in Delhi at 5:45 pm local time. The return flight, MU564, will leave Delhi at 7:55 pm and reach Shanghai at 4:10 am the following day. Tickets for the route are now available for purchase.

The Shanghai-Delhi route is regarded as one of the most strategically significant air links between China and India, connecting the two countries' major economic and cultural hubs. The airline said the resumption of this service will boost people-to-people exchanges and strengthen economic and trade cooperation between the two nations.

China Eastern has chosen the Airbus A330-200 for this route, citing its long-range performance and passenger comfort. The aircraft is equipped with in-flight Wi-Fi, allowing passengers to stay connected for work or communication throughout the journey.

The airline also highlighted the advantages of its Shanghai Pudong hub, which offers convenient connections to major cities across mainland China and international destinations including North America, Japan, South Korea, and Europe.

China Eastern said the relaunch of the Shanghai-Delhi service reflects growing demand for travel between China and India and aims to enhance connectivity across Asia and beyond.

