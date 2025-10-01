China escalates military threats against Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], October 1 : A Taiwan defence expert has warned that China's newest weapon systems, unveiled during last month's military parade in Beijing, are specifically designed to undermine Taiwan's asymmetric warfare strategy.

According to the Defence and Security Biweekly, by the Institute for National Defence and Security Research (INDSR), Sheu Jyh-shyang noted that Taiwan has spent decades investing in asymmetric warfare, a strategy based on low-cost, highly effective systems intended to make any large-scale invasion too costly for Beijing to pursue, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

According to Focus Taiwan, during the September 3 "China Victory Day Parade," which marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) showcased a range of sophisticated weapons that could severely challenge Taiwan's current defences.

Sheu, an assistant research fellow at INDSR, says these systems are expected to place immense pressure on Taiwan's anti-missile capabilities.

Among the weapons displayed were the Dongfeng-61 intercontinental ballistic missile, several YJ-series anti-ship missiles, and the JL-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile with intercontinental reach.

Experts said these weapons are difficult to detect and, even when detected, nearly impossible to fully intercept, making Taiwan's current defence systems vulnerable.

Sheu emphasised that these missiles add complexity to Taiwan's security landscape, as they can be launched from land-based platforms, submarines, warships, and aircraft. This multi-pronged threat means Taiwan cannot rely solely on asymmetric measures for protection, as highlighted by Focus Taiwan.

Military observers stated that while Taiwan's asymmetric strategy has long served as a cost-efficient deterrent, China's latest advancements demonstrate China's determination to offset Taipei's defensive edge.

The PLA's new arsenal reflects a broader attempt to neutralise Taiwan's strategic advantage, raising fresh concerns about the balance of power in the Taiwan Strait. With cross-strait tensions at a heightened level, Sheu's assessment highlights the urgent need for Taiwan to adapt and diversify its defence planning to keep pace with China's rapid military modernisation, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

