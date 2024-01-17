China "few more months" away from US in race for AI supremacy: US senator in Davos

Davos [Switzerland], January 17 : The race for supremacy in artificial intelligence (AI) is so critical that the United States gauges its lead over rivals in a matter of "months," as revealed by Republican Senator Mike Rounds during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, CNN reported.

The Biden administration's recent decision to tighten controls on the export of advanced AI chips to China is seen as a strategic move to maintain a competitive edge for "a few more months."

He emphasised the sensitivity of remaining a leader in high-speed technology, particularly in the development of advanced chips. "It is so sensitive to us that we remain a leader in terms of the high-speed technology available in the most advanced chips that we measure our spread from us versus our near-peer adversaries in... months," he said.

"How many months ahead do we believe we are in the development of AI capabilities?"

The senator highlighted the significance of restricting cutting-edge chip availability, slowing down technological progress in other countries while the US aims to uphold its competitive position.

The ongoing tech war between the United States and China has centred on chips, which are crucial for a wide range of applications, including smartphones, electric cars, advanced computing, and weapons manufacturing. Washington's expansion of restrictions on chip sales to China in October escalated tensions in the already complex relationship between the two nations, as reported by CNN.

Rounds, who serves on the armed services and intelligence committees in the US Senate, underscored the importance of AI in military capabilities. He noted that the country employing AI in its armed services would gain a strategic advantage in warfare.

"The country with an army or armed services that has employed AI will have a leg up on everybody else." As AI takes centre stage at this year's Davos gathering, discussions revolve around its impact on society, jobs, and the global economy.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, sharing the panel with Rounds, emphasised the long-term advantages for countries and companies that embrace AI. Krishna stated, "Countries and companies that embrace AI are going to be advantaged forever," emphasising the significant productivity boost that AI can deliver. He urged immediate action, stating, "This is not two, three years out. You've got to get going now."

In a report released on Sunday, the International Monetary Fund predicted that AI would impact nearly 40 per cent of jobs worldwide, replacing some roles while complementing others. The widespread influence of AI on various sectors further underscores the urgency for nations and businesses to actively engage with and adopt this transformative technology, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor