China: Former Jiangxi senior legislator expelled from CCP, public office over violation of discipline

Beijing [China], October 9 : Yin Meigen, former senior legislator in China's Jiangxi province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over severe violations of discipline and law, China-based Xinhua reported.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision announced the decision in an official statement on Saturday. Previously, Yin served as vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress, according to Xinhua report.

An investigation of Yin's case found that he had lost his ideals and conviction and had started engaging in superstitious activites. According to the statement, Yin had violated the CPC's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct and breached relevant rules to accept gifts and money and visit luxury private venues.

According to the investigation, Yin had taken cash and houses of people under his jurisdiction for his own use. He has been accused of engaging in power-for-sex and money-for-sex trades, according to Xinhua report.

In addition, he was found to have been involved in market activities, discipline, and law enforcement activities in violation of relevant rules. He had collaborated with some lawless private business owners and carried out power-for-money trades.

Yin had taken advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others with regards to promotion and project contract in return of accepting money and gifts, Xinhua reported.

According to the statement, Yin's case will be moved to prosecutors for review and prosecution procedures and his illegal gains would be confiscated. At the sametime, Yin's qualification as a delegate to the CPC Jiangxi provincial congress was also terminated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor