China halts movement of goods into Nepal via Keemathnka-Chentang border port: Reports

China has stopped the movement of goods into Nepal via the Keemathnka-Chentang border port in Sankhuwasabha district, according to reliable sources.

This halt reportedly comes amid the increasing COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the measures taken by the Chinese government.

Since Nepal imports daily essential products, including food items, construction material, equipment via this border port, the suspension of imports has created difficulties for the locals living in the areas.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Nepal side has urged Chinese authorities to open the border but the supplies are yet to be resumed.

China's withholding of trucks and containers at the Nepal-China border has become a concern for traders in Nepal, leading to delays and disruptions.

Statistics show a decline in exports to China from the past three years. According to the Trade and Export Promotion Centre, exports in the last fiscal year 2020-21 fell by 14.7 per cent from 2019-20 to Rs1 billion, reported The Kathmandu Post.

However, reports said that the government has been negotiating with Chinese authorities to allow more containers to pass into Nepal.

On November 23 last year, Nepali Consul General in Lhasa Navaraj Dhakal tweeted, "A meeting was held with China's TAR Port and commerce-related authorities. Discussions were made to increase the number of cargo going to Nepal from Kerung and facilitating speedy movement of fertiliser among others."

He added, "TAR authority assured that they will increase the trucks to 20 trucks from Tatopani, facilitate the transport of 15,000 tonnes of fertiliser cargo and study to increase cargo from Kerung, "Kathmandu Post reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor