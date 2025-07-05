China hikes military activity around Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], July 5 : Taiwan's Ministry of Defense detected 18 Chinese aircraft, 11 Chinese vessels and one official ship around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Saturday.

As per the MND, of the 18 PLA Aircraft, 12 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "18 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1941301102709989556

Earlier on July 4, 41 sorties of PLA aircraft and eight PLAN vessels were detected around Taiwan.

As per the MND, "41 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 27 out of 41 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1940938611723063732

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has strongly condemned recent remarks made by Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying on UN Resolution 2758, calling them "blatant and egregious bullying," Taipei Times reported on Thursday.

Hua's comments were delivered last week during the Third Forum on Developing Countries and International Law in Beijing, where she claimed that any attempt to reinterpret UN Resolution 2758 constitutes a "flagrant provocation" against China's sovereignty and the post-war international order.

According to Taipei Times, the DPP's Department of China Affairs firmly rejected Hua's remarks, asserting that China is misusing and distorting the resolution to isolate Taiwan diplomatically. The resolution, passed in 1971, recognizes the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the legitimate representative of China in the United Nations. However, the DPP emphasised that it does not address Taiwan's sovereignty, nor does it deny Taiwan the right to participate in the UN or international affairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor