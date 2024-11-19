China hikes military activity around Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], November 19 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity on Monday and detected nine aircraft and five vessels.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the aircraft and vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8). Three of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "9 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

The Ministry said that it has monitored the situation and is responding accordingly.

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020. It is using grey zone tactics to achieve its security objective.

On Monday too, the Taiwanese MND reported Chinese military activity, detecting six People's Liberation Army and as many People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.

Taiwan stepped up security on its maritime borders.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Always standing on the front line of defending our maritime borders."

Earlier in the day, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude towards the US, Japan, and Australia for their joint statement calling for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan News reported.

This statement followed the 14th Trilateral Defence Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) in Darwin, Australia, where defence ministers from the three nations, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Japanese Minister of Defense Nakatani Gen, and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III reaffirmed their commitment to regional security.

Taiwan Presidential Office Spokesperson shared the joint statment on X, and wrote, "Presidential Office responds to joint statement following trilateral meeting of US, Japanese, and Australian defence ministers."

