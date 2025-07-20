China hikes military incursions around Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], July 20 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected two PLA aircraft and four Chinese naval aircraft operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Sunday.

The MND stated that they monitored the situation accordingly.

In a post on X, the MND said, "2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/s0jPKH7sXN— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 20, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

Earlier on Friday, 18 sorties of PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around itself.

In a post on X, the MND said, "18 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

18 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/KaNO4jkxZx— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 19, 2025

}}}}

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo praised the armed forces for their exceptional performance during the Han Kuang military exercises, the longest-ever live-fire drills held in the country's history, according to Taipei Times.

In a teleconference with troops on Thursday, Koo officially marked the conclusion of the 10-day, nine-night Han Kuang exercises, which began last Wednesday. Unlike previous iterations, which lasted just five days and four nights, this year's drills doubled in duration, showcasing intensified readiness and combat capabilities, Taipei Times reported.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, Koo commended the efforts of participating troops, particularly those in central and southern Taiwan, who simultaneously provided disaster relief to communities affected by Typhoon Danas. The dual role played by the military was held up as a model for military-civilian cooperation, Taipei Times said.

The 2025 exercises featured the first-time deployment of several advanced systems, including U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), TOW 2B anti-tank missiles, newly acquired uncrewed aerial vehicles, and a domestically developed land-based version of the Sky Sword II missile system. The 206th Reserve Brigade was also mobilised during the exercises, Taipei Times noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor