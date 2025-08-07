China hikes military incursions around Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], August 7 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Thursday detected 15 Chinese military aircraft, seven Chinese naval vessels and one official ship operating around its territory as of 6 am (local time).

As per the MND, 14 out of 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ (Air Defense Identification).

In a post on X, MND said, "15 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 out of 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1953259805868736785

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan detected 16 Chinese military aircraft, six Chinese naval vessels and one official ship.

In a post on X, the MND said, "16 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1952897409975021589

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Western nations to have "courage" to stand with Taiwan and "deepen" their economic partnership with the island nation as China intensifies its pressure on Taiwan, Taipei Times reported.

Speaking at the 9th Ketagalan Forum 2025 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue in Taipei on Tuesday, Johnson emphasised the importance of backing Taiwan's democracy and innovation.

Johnson stressed the need for peaceful dialogue across the Taiwan Strait, asking why Beijing feels compelled to conquer a nation that poses no threat and reiterated that his mission in Taiwan is to affirm Western solidarity.

"Why is it essential to conquer Taiwan... We are with you. We stand with you... As China intensifies its pressure on Taiwan, I hope that we all the West, America, the UK and all Europeans will have the courage not to tiptoe away, not to be cowed by our desire to be deferential to Beijing, but to stand with Taiwan and deepen our economic partnership," the former UK PM stated, as quoted by Taipei Times.

