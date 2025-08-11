China hikes military incursions around Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], August 11 : Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected 12 Chinese aircraft, nine Chinese naval vessels and 2 official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Monday.

The MND said that 8 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ

12 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/kvpqAxhNVE— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 11, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

In a post on X, the MND said, "12 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

On Sunday, the MND detected eight sorties of PLA aircraft, nine PLAN vessels and two official ships operating around itself.

In a post on X, MND said, "8 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Western nations to have "courage" to stand with Taiwan and "deepen" their economic partnership with the island nation as China intensifies its pressure on Taiwan, Taipei Times reported.

Speaking at the 9th Ketagalan Forum 2025 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue in Taipei on Tuesday, Johnson emphasised the importance of backing Taiwan's democracy and innovation.

Johnson stressed the need for peaceful dialogue across the Taiwan Strait, asking why Beijing feels compelled to conquer a nation that poses no threat, and reiterated that his mission in Taiwan is to affirm Western solidarity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor