China hikes military incursions around Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], September 3 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected nine Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels, and one official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Wednesday (local time).

As per the MND, of the nine sorties by PLA aircraft, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ)

In a post on X, he said, "9 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Tuesday, the MND detected 10 Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territory. Of the 10 sorties by PLA aircraft, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "10 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung had described China as a "regional troublemaker" after the Solomon Islands barred Taiwan and other dialogue partners, including the US, from the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' Meeting, according to a report by the Taipei Times, citing an Australian daily.

Citing the "Pacific Way" of inclusiveness, Lin warned that excluding dialogue partners undermines the forum's ability to address common challenges, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Rejecting Beijing's claims over Taiwan, Lin emphasised that the People's Republic of China "has never ruled Taiwan for even a single day" and noted that UN Resolution 2758 does not refer to Taiwan, according to the Taipei Times.

Calling China's narrative "the emperor's new clothes", he said, "Telling a lie 100 times does not make it true."Lin added that Taiwan is pushing back against Beijing's suppression through deeper international cooperation, practical contributions, and sustained diplomatic outreach.

