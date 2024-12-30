China increases military presence and tightens control at Larung Gar Buddhist Academy

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 30 : China has stationed around 400 military personnel at the Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Serthar County, eastern Tibet, as part of a broader strategy to tighten control over the region, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said, citing reports from Tibet.

The arrival of the troops on December 20, 2024, is accompanied by helicopter surveillance, signalling an escalation of security measures at the world's largest Tibetan Buddhist study centre, the CTA said.

Larung Gar, founded in 1980, has long been a hub for Buddhist monks and nuns seeking to deepen their spiritual education. However, it has faced increasing restrictions from the Chinese government, which sees the academy as a centre of Tibetan identity and autonomy.

In previous crackdowns, particularly in 2016-2017, thousands of monastic dwellings were demolished, and many practitioners were forcibly evicted. As a result, the population at Larung Gar has been halved, from around 10,000 to a significantly smaller number.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said that the reports have indicated that China plans to impose new regulations at Larung Gar, including limiting the length of time residents can stay to a maximum of 15 years.

Additionally, all monks and nuns will be required to register with the authorities, and the total number of religious practitioners is expected to be reduced. Chinese students are reportedly being asked to leave, signalling a targeted effort to decrease the academy's population further.

These measures represent a continued effort by the Chinese government to exert greater control over Tibetan Buddhist institutions. The new regulations are part of a wider campaign to restrict religious freedom in Tibet, where traditional Buddhist practices have come under increasing pressure.

The Larung Gar Academy, once a beacon of Tibetan Buddhist scholarship, is now facing heightened state surveillance and restrictions, reflecting the broader trend of diminishing religious autonomy in the region.

The increasing military presence and stringent regulations at Larung Gar reflect China's ongoing efforts to control Tibetan Buddhism and restrict religious freedoms in Tibet. These measures are part of a broader strategy to diminish Tibetan cultural and religious autonomy, further consolidating state control over the region's spiritual institutions.

