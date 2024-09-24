China-India ties have enjoyed "momentum of improvement" since beginning of this year: Chinese envoy Xu Feihong

New Delhi [India], September 24 : China's Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Tuesday said that China-India relations have enjoyed "momentum of improvement" since the beginning of this year and the two sides maintain high-level communication.

Speaking at an event here to celebrate 75th anniversary of Foundation of People's Republic of China, the Chinese envoy said the relationship between his country and India has transcended bilateral scope and bears regional and global significance.

"Since the beginning of this year, China-India relations have enjoyed the momentum of improvement and development. The two sides maintain high-level communication," Xu Feihong said.

He said Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his reelection.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

He said the two countries maintained dialogues on border issues through diplomatic and military channels.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said earlier this month that 75 per cent of disengagement problems with China have been sorted out but the two nations "still have some things to do." He also underlined how India and China never had an easy relationship in the past.

In his remarks, Xu Feihong said China has become India's largest trading partner.

"During the first eight months of this year, the bilateral trade volume reached USD 92.5 billion with a year-on-year increase of 4.1 per cent. The personnel exchanges between the two countries have increased. Since last year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates-General in India have issued more than 400,000 visas to the Indian people," he said.

"As the two largest developing countries and major emerging economies in the world, the relationship between China and India has transcended bilateral scope and bears regional and global significance. On the basis of the principles of mutual respect, mutual understanding, mutual trust, mutual accommodation and mutual accomplishment, we are willing to work with the Indian side to advance bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind. Firstly, we should follow the right direction and enhance mutual respect and mutual trust," he added.

The Chinese envoy said President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have reached important consensus that China and India are not rivals or threats to each other, but are partners in cooperation and development opportunities.

"This provides a clear direction for our bilateral relations. We should firmly implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders, correctly view each others development and strategic intentions and mutually accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns. It is normal for neighbors to have differences, the key is how to view and handle them correctly. China and India are two ancient civilizations. I am confident that we have enough wisdom and capability to properly handle the differences and find a solution acceptable to both sides," he said.

He said India and China should strengthen multilateral coordination for the benefit of the Global South.

"Both China and India are important members of the Global South and important forces in a multipolar world. When China and India join hands in cooperation, it will benefit not only the two countries but also the entire Asia and the world at large," he said.

"China stands ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with India in international and regional affairs, jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. The 'Dragon-Elephant Tango' will definitely promote the common development and prosperity of the Global South," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor