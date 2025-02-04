"China is sitting inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed": Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government

New Delhi [India], February 4 : Noting that wars are fought not only between armies but by industrial systems, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that "China is sitting inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed" and said that India has an opportunity with the revolution in energy and mobility.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister has denied that Chinese forces are inside our territory "but for some reason, our Army keeps talking to Chinese about their entry into our territory and Chief of Army Staff has said that the Chinese are inside our territory".

"The reason China is inside our territory is important because people think that wars are fought between armies and their weapons. But the fact of the matter is that wars are fought by industrial systems, the fact of the matter is that China has an industrial system that is far stronger, far bigger than our industrial system and that is why they have the guts to come inside this country. The reason China is sitting inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed, the reason China sitting inside this country is because India is refusing to produce (boost production) and I am worried that India is going to give up this revolution to the Chinese once again," Gandhi, who is Leader of Oppositon in Lok Sabha, said.

"The reason, I made this reference is because everything is connected, when if and when we fight a war with China, we will be fighting with Chinese electric motors, Chinese batteries, Chinese optics and we will be buying Chinese motors, Chinese optics, Chinese batteries, it is a non-sustainable proposition, that is why for our security, for the future of our children, for the future of our country, we have to build a production system and we cannot allow this revolution to go by," he added.

Referring to the strategic partnership with United States, Rahul Gandhi said the partnership should focus on how India and the United States can work together to take advantage of this revolution. "India is as important as the United States for the simple reason that they cannot build an industrial system without us. The Americans simply cannot do what India can do because their cost structure is much more expensive than ours. We can build things that the Americans would never imagine," he said.

BJP members opposed Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the government. Speaker Om Birla asked the Congress leader to substantiate his allegations.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Gandhi of speaking lies and said "frivolous language" does not suit the position Rahul Gandhi holds.

