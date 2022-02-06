China issues alert for blizzard

Beijing, Feb 6 China's meteorological authorities on Sunday issued an alert for heavy snow, mostly in regions in central part of the country.

From Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Hubei and Anhui, with 1-6 cm of snowfall expected, said the National Meteorological Centre.

In some areas, snowstorms are expected to drop 10 cm of snow, Xinhua news agency quoted the centre as saying.

It advised residents to stay indoors and urged local authorities to take precautions involving roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

