China issues alert for mountain torrents

Beijing, Aug 11 China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration issued a yellow alert for mountain torrents, saying related disasters are highly likely to hit parts of Liaoning and Heilongjiang provinces in the northeast of the country till Sunday night.

Meanwhile, according to a warning jointly issued by the two government departments, mountain torrent-related disasters are also very likely to hit parts of Yunnan Province and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Xinhua news agency reported.

They called on local authorities to closely monitor weather-related developments and take measures to prepare for disasters.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

In a separate forecast, the National Meteorological Centre said that temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius are expected to hit parts of Zhejiang, Anhui and Jiangsu provinces in eastern China on Sunday.

