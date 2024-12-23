China issues blue alert for Typhoon Pabuk

Beijing, Dec 23 China's national observatory issued a blue alert on Monday evening for Typhoon Pabuk, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the country's southern regions.

Typhoon Pabuk, the 26th typhoon of this year, was located 190 km north of Yongshu Reef, part of the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea, at 5 pm on Monday.

It is forecast to travel westward and then move southwestward at 5-10 km per hour, Xinhua news agency reported.

Affected by the typhoon, gales are forecast to sweep parts of the East China Sea, waters east of Taiwan Island, the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Channel, the Beibu Gulf, the South China Sea, as well as the coastal areas of Fujian, Taiwan, Guangdong and Hainan from 8 pm Monday to 8 pm Tuesday, the centre said.

Meanwhile, it said that areas including Xisha Qundao, Zhongsha Qundao and Nansha Qundao are expected to see heavy rainstorms, with precipitation reaching between 50 mm and 80 mm.

The centre has urged local authorities to prepare emergency typhoon responses and remain on high alert for possible flooding and geological disasters.

Last month, typhoon Man-yi brought tidal waves to China's Guangdong Province, causing waterlogging in several cities and towns and prompting the suspension of ferry services.

In October, typhoon Trami claimed seven lives in the Chinese island province of Hainan.

Trami was the 20th typhoon of the year and had brought heavy rainfall to many parts of Hainan since October 28, forcing over 40,000 people to evacuate.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

In September, more than 430,000 people in Shangqiu City, China's Henan Province, were affected by heavy rainfall brought by typhoon Bebinca.

Bebinca was the 13th typhoon of 2024 and made landfall in Shanghai on September 16. It was the strongest typhoon to hit the metropolis in 75 years.

--IANS

