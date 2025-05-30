China jacks up military incursions in Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], May 30 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 16 sorties of Chinese aircraft, eight Chinese naval vessels and one official ship operating near its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Friday.

Out of 16, seven sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "16 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Thursday reported Chinese military presence around Taiwan, with eight vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), and one official ship detected operating in the region.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 PLAN ships and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected as of 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe."

"At 01:31 (UTC+8) today, China launched satellites from XSLC, with the flight path over central Taiwan toward the Western Pacific. The altitude is beyond the atmosphere, posing no threat. ROC Armed Forces monitored the process and remain ready to respond accordingly," Taiwan's MND added.

Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) announced on Wednesday that it "ejected" four vessels of the Chinese coast guard that had entered Taiwan-controlled waters near Kinmen County, as reported by the Central News Agency (CNA).

The China Coast Guard ships 14603, 14608, 14609, and 14513 approached "restricted waters" off the Kinmen Islands from the southeast of Liaoluo Bay and the southwest of Damao Mountain at 8:50 am, according to a statement from the CGA's Kinmen-Matsu-Penghu Branch.

The incident on Wednesday followed a similar occurrence on Tuesday, when the same four Chinese vessels entered Taiwan-controlled waters and stayed for over two hours before departing, as stated by the branch, which also sent vessels to monitor the Chinese ships that day, the Central News Agency (CNA) added in its report.

