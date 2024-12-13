China jeopardised peace with its military threat: Taiwan Defence Ministry

Taipei [Taiwan], December 13 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Friday released a rousing video highlighting Taiwan's defence capabilities and informing of the threat posed by the Chinese military to Taiwan.

The video was shared by the Taiwanese Defence Ministry through a post on X.

"The threat posed by #PLA to Taiwan and the region has escalated from coercion to directly affecting the First Island Chain, undermining the rules-based international order. #ROCArmedForces continue to forge our capabilities and deter war", the MND said.

The threat posed by #PLA to Taiwan and the region has escalated from coercion to directly affecting the First Island Chain, undermining the rules-based international order. #ROCArmedForces continue to forge our capabilities and deter war. pic.twitter.com/uZRskk0gSc— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) December 13, 2024

The video showcased Taiwan's defence capabilities, its weapons and the armed forces personnel in action, preparing and training.

"PRC has jeopardised the peace with its military threat, challenged the rule-based international order. Its action will never earn the approval from the international community", the video noted.

"To safeguard our territory, and sovereignty, and maintain regional security, the R.O.C. Armed Forces closely monitor our adversary and has adjusted reactions accordingly. We train at the moment, we face our opponent and keep up our work in force buildup. We forge our capabilities in rigorous training. Our faith is from our strength. We stand firmly to safeguard our national security", the video said.

The video comes after the Chinese incursions near Taiwan's territory have seen an uptick in recent times.

On Saturday, the MND reported that 12 Chinese military aircraft, 14 naval vessels and 9 official ships were detected operating near Taiwan until 6 am (local time). The details were shared by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) in a post on X.

Earlier on Wednesday in a post on X, the MND said, "Confronting normalized #PLA provocations, apathy is not an option. #ROCArmedForces seize every training opportunity!"

Confronting normalized #PLA provocations, apathy is not an option.#ROCArmedForces seize every training opportunity! pic.twitter.com/3MaCFtxZfX— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) December 11, 2024

Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

