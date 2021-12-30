China lashes out at Western countries over diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

China on Thursday lashed out at Western countries including the United States over the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, to be held in February next year.

During an interview with Xinhua News Agency on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said: "The political maneuvering of a few Western politicians will do no harm to a splendid Olympic Games, but only expose their ugly intention."

Noting that the Olympic spirit is about friendship, mutual understanding, solidarity, and fair play, the Minister said that "the politicization of the Olympics by certain countries completely violates and discredits the Olympic spirit."

According to the Foreign Minister, a resolution on Olympic Truce for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games was adopted by consensus at the recent 76th Session of the UN General Assembly.

"This document, co-sponsored by 173 Member States, speaks volumes about the collective commitment of the international community to the Olympic spirit and their strong support for the Beijing Winter Olympics," he noted.

"Athletes of all nationalities are the real stars on the Olympic stage, cheered on by hundreds of millions of sports fans around the world. The political maneuvering of a few Western politicians will do no harm to a splendid Olympic Games, but only expose their ugly intention, he added.

He also highlighted the preparations for the upcoming Olympic games.

"Following a green, inclusive, open and clean approach, China will ensure high-standard, high-quality preparation for the Winter Olympics, and present to people of all countries a streamlined, safe and splendid Games," Wang Yi said.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing in February next year. The massive security deployment and checks are being carried out by China soon before the Beijing Winter Olympics. The US, the UK, Australia, Canada and Lithuania have announced the diplomatic boycott of games.

( With inputs from ANI )

