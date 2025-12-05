China-linked cybercrime rings tighten grip on Africa as Nigeria becomes global fraud hotspot

Abuja [Nigeria] December 5 : Africa is fast emerging as the new battleground in a sweeping wave of cybercrime, with Nigeria at its centre, exposing the growing reach of China-linked digital fraud syndicates across the continent.

Large-scale raids in Lagos and Abuja between late 2024 and early 2025 uncovered extensive online scam operations run with corporate precision. Nearly 1,000 individuals, including 177 Chinese nationals, were arrested in what authorities described as one of Nigeria's most complex cybercrime investigations to date, as reported by Capital News.

According to Capital News, these were not small-time fraud cells but sophisticated setups resembling professional offices equipped with computers, thousands of SIM cards and structured training units.

Nigerian recruits were reportedly trained in phishing, cryptocurrency scams and digital deception under the direction of foreign masterminds.

The findings revealed that Africa's cybercrime landscape has shifted from isolated actors to well-organised, transnational networks. Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed to dismantle such syndicates, but the magnitude of their operations indicates deep cooperation between local accomplices and foreign crime networks.

These criminal groups, many previously active in Southeast Asia, have increasingly migrated to Africa as regional law enforcement tightened in countries like Cambodia and Myanmar. Similar incidents have been reported elsewhere on the continent.

In 2024, Zambia broke up a massive fraud syndicate involving 22 Chinese nationals; Angola arrested dozens tied to digital gambling scams; and Namibia exposed a major cryptocurrency fraud operation linked to Chinese suspects.

These arrests highlight Africa's growing role as a preferred base for global cybercriminal networks, as highlighted by Capital News.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) revealed that syndicates originating from China and Southeast Asia have been draining billions through fake investments and cryptocurrency schemes. Interpol's Africa Cyberthreat Assessment 2025 warned that such groups increasingly use AI-driven tools, malware and encrypted financial channels, posing grave threats to national security.

Africa's dependence on Chinese economic ties complicates law enforcement efforts. Without stronger cyber laws and international cooperation, analysts warn, the continent risks becoming the next stronghold of China-linked digital exploitation, as reported by Capital News.

