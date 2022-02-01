China opposes 'extremely vile' human rights resolution adopted by Japan's House of Representatives

Beijing on Tuesday opposed the adoption of a resolution by Japan's House of Representatives over the human rights conditions in China.

Japan's House of Representatives today adopted a resolution that expressed concerns about rights issues in Xinjiang, Tibet, Inner Mongolia and Hong Kong.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian reacted sharply to the resolution and termed it as "extremely vile".

Zhao said in a statement stated that the resolution disregards facts and truth, maliciously denigrates China's human rights conditions, gravely violates international law and basic norms governing international relations, and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs.

"With a deplorable track record in human rights, Japan has no authority whatsoever to make wanton remarks about other countries' human rights conditions," he added.

In recent months, human rights groups and members of the international community on several occasions have called out Beijing for its poor human rights record.

As many as 243 global groups including non-governmental organisations last week called for action against China over human rights concerns as Beijing Winter Olympics is set to begin in the first week of February.

"The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will open amid atrocity crimes and other grave human rights violations by the Chinese government, 243 non-governmental organizations from around the world said today. The groups urged governments to join a diplomatic boycott of the Games, slated to begin February 4, 2022, and for athletes and sponsors not to legitimise government abuses," said the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

