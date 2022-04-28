China opposes outside forces fanning 'colour revolution' in Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe held talks on Monday in Nur-Sultan, during which the Chinese State Councilor opposed external forces instigating a "colour revolution" in the central Asian country.

At a meeting with Wei, Tokayev noted the two countries have become permanent comprehensive strategic partners, maintained high-level coordination in the international political arena, and achieved remarkable results in cooperation in various areas.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the military cooperation with China and hopes that the two militaries will continue to strengthen practical cooperation in peacekeeping operations, joint exercises, personnel training, military technology and other fields, Xinhua News Agency reported.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Kazakhstan, Wei said bilateral relations have maintained a momentum of vigorous development.

"China firmly opposes external forces deliberately instigating a 'colour revolution' in Kazakhstan and backs the Kazakh side in taking strong measures to safeguard national security and social stability," Wei noted.

The senior Chinese official called for vigilance about certain major powers interfering in Central Asia to disrupt and undermine regional security.

Wei said his visit demonstrated that China attaches great significance to and firmly supports Kazakhstan, noting that no matter what risks and challenges the two countries may encounter, they will jointly maintain regional stability and push ahead with the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

In recent years, the exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese and Kazakh militaries in various fields have been fruitful, he said, adding that the Chinese military is willing to continue to expand cooperation areas with the Kazakh side and deepen military-to-military relations between the two countries.

The two officials exchanged in-depth views on the international and regional security situations, the situation in Ukraine and the Afghan issue, and agreed that the two militaries will continue to strengthen strategic communication, conduct joint drills and training, and carry out practical cooperation.

