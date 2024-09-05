China pays Taiwanese influencers to create positive content on Xinjiang to diminish negative narratives

Taipei [Taiwan], September 5 : China has been reportedly inviting Taiwanese celebrities to visit Xinjiang, aiming to counter negative perceptions surrounding its control of the region.

According to Taiwanese YouTuber Potter King, who revealed this in June, China has been recruiting influencers to travel and film content in Xinjiang, Taiwan News reported.

A second group of internet celebrities is expected to make the trip to highlight the region's local environment and public safety.

Cabinet Deputy Spokesperson Hsieh Tzu-han stated at a press conference on September 5 that Taiwan is collecting information on China's activities. She warned Taiwanese citizens of the potential risks associated with traveling to China, noting that their actions could have personal repercussions and impact Taiwan's reputation.

Potter King mentioned that influencers with substantial followings were targeted for recruitment. In the content created, influencers have reportedly praised Xinjiang, claiming that the local people are friendly and that it is a safe destination, reported Taiwan News.

Taiwanese YouTuber Ariel, who has 1.1 million subscribers, has denied any invitation from China. She clarified that her recent trip to Xinjiang was a pre-planned vacation with friends, and she did not profit from the content she posted.

Despite these assurances, many netizens on Threads have criticized the influencers, suggesting that China's hospitality is a strategy to mask its repression of minority groups in Xinjiang.

Chen Li-fu, President of the Taiwan Professors Association, described China's use of celebrity endorsements as a new form of publicity, arguing that such messages are more convincing when delivered by Taiwanese rather than appearing as mere propaganda, Taiwan News reported.

Additionally, China's Taiwan Affairs Office hosted a group of Taiwanese businesspeople in Xinjiang in August to promote investment and industrial development opportunities.

Another delegation of Taiwanese businesspeople is scheduled to visit Xinjiang in September to explore investment prospects in key industrial supply chains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor