China Premier to attend N Korea's ruling party's 80th anniv; Vietnam, Laos, Russia leaders to also visit

Beijing [China]/ Seoul [South Korea], October 7 : China's Premier Li Qiang and Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, will visit North Korea to mark celebrations of the 80th anniversary of its ruling Workers Party of Korea on Friday, North Korean media has reported according to reports from state media of China and South Korea.

The Chinese Premier is leading a government delegation to North Korea during his October 9-11 visit, according to Xinhua.

A spokesperson of China's foreign ministry confirmed Li's visit on Tuesday and said tha China is willing to take the opportunity to strengthen communication and deepen partnerships with North Korea.

Earlier on September 4, Chinese President Xi Jinping had met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Beijing.

Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, will also pay a State visit to North Korea at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to attend the celebrations.

To's three-day visit starting Thursday, would mark the first trip to North Korea by a Vietnamese leader in 18 years.

Laos' President Thongloun Sisoulith has also been invited for the event.

Meanwhile, TASS reported that the Chairman of United Russia Party, Dmitry Medvedev, will participate in the celebrations.

The Workers Party of Korea was established in 1945 and currently acts as the ruling party in North Korea under the leadership of Kim Jong Un. The anniversary of its founding is celebrated on October 10.

Yonhap reported that North Korea is expected to hold a large-scale military parade to celebrate the party anniversary. The South Korean military earlier said the North may stage a nighttime parade involving tens of thousands of personnel.

The news outlet reported that Pyongyang has staged a military parade on party anniversaries that end in zero or five.

Further, the report said that analysts have raised views that Pyongyang may showcase the next-generation Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile under development during the military parade or test-launch it around the anniversary.

