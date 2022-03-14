China promoting Russia's information over Ukraine war: Report

As Chinese officials seem to adopt a "neutral position" in public statements and at international summits over the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Beijing's true intentions have not been hidden by the world.

China has neither condemned Russian actions in Ukraine nor ruled out the possibility of Beijing acting as a mediator in a push for peace. With its international messaging, China has kept many guessing as to Beijing's true intentions, much of its domestic media coverage of Russia's "action" tells a wholly different story.

According to CNN, there is an alternate reality is playing out for China's 1.4 billion people, one in which the "action" is nothing more than a "special military operation," according to its national broadcaster CCTV. While the other one in the United States may be funding a biological weapons program in Ukraine.

According to an analysis, nearly 5,000 social media posts from 14 Chinese state media outlets during the first eight days of Russia's military operations were posted onto China's Twitter-like platform, Weibo. The analysis found that of the more than 300 most-shared posts about the events in Ukraine -- which were each shared more than 1,000 times -- almost half, about 140, were pro-Russian, often containing information attributed to a Russian official or picked up directly from Russia's state media, CNN reported.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine. Following Russia's military operation, the US and its European allies have introduced sanctions targeting several major Russian banks and high-rank Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, besides ousting Russia from the SWIFT financial system.

A number of countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Australia, have also slapped financial sanctions and travel bans against Russia. They are mulling new targeted penalties to freeze assets and restrict travel against Russia's most influential political and military officials.

( With inputs from ANI )

