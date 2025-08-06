China ramps up military activity around territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 6 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 16 Chinese military aircraft, six Chinese naval vessels and one official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

Of the 16 sorties, eight crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, "16 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1952897409975021589

Earlier on Tuesday, 12 sorties of PLA aircraft, five PLAN vessels and one official ship were operating around its territory.

MND wrote on X, "12 sorties of PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1952535027947909178

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

