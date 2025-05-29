China ramps up naval incursions around Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], May 29 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Thursday reported Chinese military presence around Taiwan, with eight vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), and one official ship detected operating in the region.

The MND did not detect any flight operations by the PLA during this timeframe.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 PLAN ships and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected as of 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe."

"At 01:31 (UTC+8) today, China launched satellites from XSLC, with the flight path over central Taiwan toward the Western Pacific. The altitude is beyond the atmosphere, posing no threat. ROC Armed Forces monitored the process and remain ready to respond accordingly," Taiwan's MND added.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1927892670380192016

Earlier on Wednesday, MND reported a military presence around Taiwan, with 31 aircraft from the People's Liberation Army (PLA), nine vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), and one official ship detected operating in the region.

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "31 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1927530264399351923

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) criticised China on Wednesday for organising two summits for Taiwanese participants later this week, claiming these gatherings aim to "lecture" rather than promote authentic exchanges across the Taiwan Strait, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

The MAC stated that the upcoming summits are "conducted under the guise of cultural and media exchanges aimed at summoning Taiwanese media and cultural figures to Beijing for lecturing and instruction." The council emphasised that these events do not embody the essence of true cross-strait cultural and educational exchanges and are "not supported by the Taiwanese government".

The council remarked that the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) utilisation of various forms of exchanges as tools for united front work does little to bridge differences across the Taiwan Strait and will not earn the acceptance of Taiwanese society, as highlighted by the Focus Taiwan report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor