China reacts to US Defence Secretary's remarks, says Washington resorts to "measures for coercion and hegemony"

New Delhi [India], June 6 : China on Tuesday reacted to US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin's remarks that the world witnesses "bullying and coercion" from Beijing and said "it is the US who resorts to all types of measures for coercion and hegemony".

Wang Xiaojian, Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, responded to Austin's remarks made during his visit to India.

"China is a contributor to world peace and prosperity. It is the US, not China, who resorts to all types of measures for coercion and hegemony. Victims to US coercion and bullying include its allies and partners, with developing countries bearing the brunt of it," Wang said in a tweet.

"The current China-India border situation is overall stable. The boundary question is a matter between China and India, and brooks no interference of any third party," he added.

Lloyd Austin, who addressed a press conference after holding a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, talked about a rapidly changing world and transnational challenges.

"We face a rapidly changing world. We see bullying and coercion from China, Russian aggression against Ukraine that seeks to redraw borders by force and threatens national sovereignty as well as transnational challenges such as terrorism and climate change," he said.

He highlighted the importance of joint military exercises between India and the US.

"So democracies must now rally together around not just our common interest, but also our shared values. Preserving and protecting the freedoms that are essential to peace and prosperity will require vigorous leadership from the United States and India. And so we still have a lot of work to do, but I am confident that the US-India Partnership will help to secure an open and prosperous future for the Indo-Pacific and the wider world," Austin said.

In his address at the Shangri-La Security Summit in Singapore, Austin warned that the conflict in Taiwan Strait would be devastating.

"Our policy is constant and firm. It has held true across U.S. administrations. And we will continue to categorically oppose unilateral changes to the status quo from either side. I'd also highlight that conflict is neither imminent or inevitable. Deterrence is strong todayand it's our job to keep it that way," Austin said in his remarks at 'A Shared Vision for the Indo-Pacific'.

"You know, the whole world has a stake in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Straitthe whole world. The security of commercial shipping lanes and global supply chains depends on it. And so does freedom of navigation world-wide.But make no mistake: conflict in the Taiwan Strait would be devastating," he added.

