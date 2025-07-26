China: Red alerts issued in Gansu province after flash floods

Lanzhou, July 26 Northwest China's Gansu Province issued red alerts for meteorological risks of flash floods and geological disasters on Saturday as heavy rainfall continued to batter parts of the region.

A red alert for flash floods was jointly issued by the provincial department of water resources and the provincial meteorological bureau at 6:10 a.m., citing the heightened risk from short-duration heavy rainfall in parts of Pingliang and Qingyang.

Later the same day, the provincial department of natural resources and the provincial meteorological bureau issued a red alert for weather-induced geological disasters in the same areas, warning of a high risk of hazards such as landslides, soil collapses and mudslides.

Rainfall totals over the next 12 hours are forecast to reach between 80 and 120 millimetres, with the most intense hourly precipitation expected to range from 35 to 55 millimetres, according to the provincial meteorological bureau.

The risk areas are highly vulnerable to heavy rainfall, which could trigger both flash floods and geological disasters. Authorities have urged the strengthening of real-time monitoring, early warning systems, and the evacuation of residents from high-risk zones.

On July 25, Northeastern Chinese provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin issued alerts for flood and farmland waterlogging as rainstorms have swollen multiple rivers in the region, as well.

Authorities overseeing the flood-control work for the two rivers have activated Level IV emergency responses for flood prevention and control, urging particular attention be paid to the safety of small reservoirs as well as the prevention of mountain torrents, Xinhua news agency reported.

Early on Friday, the Water Resources Department and the meteorological administration in Jilin Province jointly issued an orange alert, indicating a high likelihood of flood disasters, including river flooding and farmland waterlogging, over the next 24 hours in the southwestern region of Changchun, capital of Jilin, and in the central-western areas of Siping City.

A yellow alert for flood disaster risks was issued later, covering central Changchun and the northern part of Jilin City. Local authorities have been urged to strengthen preventive measures, promptly activate emergency response plans, and ensure public safety.

China has a four-tier weather warning system -- with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

