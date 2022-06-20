China renews alert for rainstorms

Beijing, June 20 China's National Meteorological Centre on Monday renewed an alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country.

From 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Ningxia, Jiangxi, Hunan, and Zhejiang, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying..

Some areas may experience up to 180 mm of rainfall.

Some of these regions are likely to encounter over 70 mm of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The Centre has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations, guide traffic in water-logged streets, and check the drainage systems in cities, farmland, and fishponds.

