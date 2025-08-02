China renews alerts for rainstorms, high temperature

Beijing, Aug 2 China renewed weather alerts on Saturday, warning of rainstorms and high temperatures in several regions.

The National Meteorological Centre (NMC) maintained a yellow alert for rainstorms, forecasting heavy rainfall from Saturday to Sunday across parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan and Taiwan island.

Some of these regions may experience hourly precipitation topping 70 millimetres, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, according to the NMC.

Local governments have been urged to take necessary precautions and inspect drainage systems in cities, farmlands and fishponds.

The NMC has also renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures in multiple regions.

High temperatures ranging from 35 to 39 degrees Celsius are expected in parts of northern China, Shaanxi, regions between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River, the Jianghan Plain, the Sichuan Basin, areas south of the Yangtze River, southern China, Xinjiang, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, during daylight hours on Saturday.

Temperatures in parts of Shaanxi, Sichuan, Chongqing and the Turpan Basin in Xinjiang may exceed 40 degrees Celsius, the NMC said.

The centre has advised people to take protective measures and avoid excessive sun exposure, Xinhua news agency reported.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Earlier on July 28, water conservancy authorities had announced China's No.1 flood of major rivers of 2025 in the Luanhe River, located in north China's Haihe River Basin.

Due to recent heavy rainfall, the Luanhe River has experienced a rise in water levels.

Beijing, also located in the Haihe River Basin, has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days. Torrential rains, notably, had resulted in the evacuation of more than 3,000 residents in Beijing's suburban district of Miyun.

China has been experiencing floods since 1998. This practice can remind the public of which rivers are flooding and enhance public awareness of flood risk prevention. It also alerts flood control departments about the potential risk of embankment failures and the need to strengthen patrols and inspections of embankments and flood prevention work.

