China reopens embassy in Nicaragua

Managua, Jan 2 For the first time since 1990, China has officially reopened its embassy in Nicaragua after the two countries resumed diplomatic relations last month.

On December 10, the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry had announced that it "breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any contact or official relationship", adding that it "recognises that there is only one single China".

The reopening ceremony on Friday held at the new location of the Embassy in the capital Managua, which was inaugurated by Yu Bo, representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, reports Xinhua news agency.

In his speech, Yu said that the "one-China principle is the consensus of the international community and a universally recognised norm governing international relations. It shows an overriding trend that represents international justice and enjoys popular support".

China welcomes the Nicaraguan side to actively participate in the Global Development Initiative and join the Belt and Road Initiative at an early date, said Yu.

For his part, Moncada said Nicaragua will adhere to the one-China principle and join forces with China to move towards a new international order featuring multi-polarisation, peace, social justice and equity as well as the realization of human development and progress, the foreign minister said.

Presidential Advisor Laureano Ortega Murillo said the two sides will jointly formulate an agenda for developing Nicaragua-China ties, strengthen bilateral exchanges, enhance brotherhood and strengthen mutually beneficial relations, to take a path of common progress and development, he added.

More than 200 people attended the ceremony, including the president of Nicaragua's National Assembly, central and local government officials, military and police officials, representatives of foreign missions and international organisations in Nicaragua.

