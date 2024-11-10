China: Report shows why 'iron butt' travellers are ditching flights for buses, trains for long travels

Hong Kong [China], November 10 : The high youth unemployment and less income, has led to a new trend in China, where young travellers are opting for long and uncomfortable bus and train journeys instead of taking a flight, a report by CNN stated.

Known as "iron butt" travellers, these individuals embrace the physical discomfort of ultra-long trips as a way to save money and travel more affordably.

This trend, gaining traction on Chinese social media platforms like Xiaohongshu, has become particularly popular among recent university graduates and young professionals facing economic uncertainty. With high youth unemployment, weak consumer demand, and limited disposable income, these travellers are turning to buses and trains as budget-friendly alternatives to expensive flights.

"Iron butt travel lets me visit more places for less money," said Peng Fei, a 27-year-old who has travelled through Central Asia and Europe by bus. She explains that the main appeal of this type of travel is the affordability, especially in the face of economic challenges. The hashtag #ironbutttravel has already garnered over 19 million clicks, illustrating the growing interest in this unconventional form of travel.

Travellers participating in the iron butt trend are willing to endure uncomfortable conditions, such as long hours spent sitting in cramped seats, the report stated.

Lin En, a 23-year-old who frequently travels this way, recently completed a 46-hour bus ride from Xinjiang to Astana, Kazakhstan.

Despite enduring back pain and exhaustion, he values the experience for the connections and cultural stories he encounters along the way. "I came across so many interesting stories about culture, family, and making a living," Lin said.

The growing popularity of this travel style comes at a time when transportation costs in China remain high, especially for youth who may struggle to afford flights.

While these long-distance bus and train trips are commonly used by migrant workers to visit their families, they are increasingly being chosen by young travellers looking to explore on a budget, according to CNN.

According to the report, traveling on overnight buses is pretty standard for backpackers around the world, but their Chinese counterparts have taken the challenge to another level.

For Lin's trip to Astana, the journey began at 6 am (local time) from a bus station in Xinjiang. Minus a few intermittent breaks, he spent a total of 46 hours on the bus.

The iron butt travellers' motto, "Those with iron butts enjoy the world first," captures their mindset: enduring physical discomfort for the opportunity to see more of the world without the financial strain of expensive flights. The trend is also redefining travel, as some are choosing these routes over more comfortable, faster alternatives.

Lin, for instance, recalled a 53-hour train journey from Guangzhou to Lhasa, during which he was able to enjoy scenic views of the Tibetan Plateau and the Gobi Desert.

Lin also likes how "down to earth" the experience can be compared to flying. In the Chinese sense, "down to earth" means having a local touch. "A lot of people choose the bus because it's cheap and many are going to work or visiting family," he said.

While the journeys are physically demanding, they provide valuable experiences. Peng Fei, who recently travelled through seven countries by bus, noted that the connections made with fellow travellers and the ability to experience the local culture in a way that flying doesn't allow is a major benefit, as reported by CNN.

"I've met lots of like-minded young people on the road," she said, noting that many of these travellers are recent graduates with a desire to explore different possibilities in life.

For many, this form of travel is seen as a temporary phase. "I want to see as much of the world as I can when I'm young," said Peng, recognising that this lifestyle may not be sustainable in the future.

