China reports 104 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China on Friday reported 104 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 52 were reported in Henan, 39 in Tianjin, eight in Guangdong, four in Shaanxi, and one in Zhejiang, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Also reported were 61 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Six new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, as per Xinhua.

Meanwhile, South China's Zhuhai becomes the second Chinese city after Tianjin to report the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

South China's Zhuhai in Guangdong Province, which borders Macao, reported seven locally-transmitted Omicron cases on Friday, reported Global Times.

( With inputs from ANI )

