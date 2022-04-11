China reports 1,164 new local COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

The Chinese mainland reported 1,164 fresh locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Of the new locally transmitted cases, 914 were reported in Shanghai, 187 in Jilin, 19 in Guangdong, and the rest of the cases were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions, Xinhua reported citing the commission.

Besides the locally transmitted cases, 20 new imported COVID-19 cases were also reported on Sunday, according to the commission.

Sunday also witnessed 26,411 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 26,345 local ones and 66 imported ones.

Of the local asymptomatic carriers, 25,173 were reported in Shanghai and 797 in Jilin, Xinhua reported citing the commission.

With inputs from ANI

