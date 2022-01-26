China reports 24 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland recorded 24 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, local media reported citing the National Health Commission on Wednesday.

Xinhua News Agency reported that out of the new local infections, 14 were reported in Beijing, four in Heilongjiang, two in Xinjiang, and one each in Hebei, Liaoning, Henan, and Guangdong, according to the commission.

Tuesday also saw reports of 20 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland, it added.

However, no new suspected cases and new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.

Meanwhile, China is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases in its major cities including Beijing.After reporting the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the strict new COVID-19 restrictions come into force in the city. This comes ahead of Winter Olympics which is scheduled to be held next month.

Beijing will now require travellers to get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival in the Chinese capital, Taipei Times reported.

The new rule is aimed to help with early detection of Omicron, which is surging globally, and the control of epidemic risks, Beijing Daily, a government newspaper, said on social media.

