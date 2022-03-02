China reports 71 new local COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

China on Tuesday reported 71 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new local infections, 32 were reported in Guangdong, 16 in Inner Mongolia, four each in Jinlin, Heilongjiang and Shandong, three in Sichuan, two each in Liaoning and Guangxi, one each in Tianjin, Shanxi, Shanghai and Yunnan, Xinhua reported citing the commission's daily report.

As many as 153 imported COVID-19 cases were also reported on Tuesday, according to the commission.

Four new suspected cases were reported, all of whom came from outside the mainland, the news agency reported citing the commission.

No deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. However, as many as 4,636 patients have died of the virus in China since the outbreak of the disease.

Of the total of 169 asymptomatic cases reported in the last 24 hours, as many as 121 arrived from outside the mainland, said the commission.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in China so far, including local and imported, stood at 109,750 on Tuesday.

As many as 2,999 patients were under treatment on Tuesday, including 19 in severe condition, according to Xinhua. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

