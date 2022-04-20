China, Russia discuss ways to boost bilateral relations

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng on Monday said that no matter how the international situation evolves, China will jointly safeguard the common interests of Beijing and Moscow.

"No matter how the international situation evolves, China will, as always, strengthen strategic coordination with the Russian side, achieve win-win cooperation and jointly safeguard the common interests of both sides," Le said.

Le made his remarks while meeting with the Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov. They exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as multiple international and regional situations, reported China.org.cn, the government portal site for China.

He pointed out that under the leadership of the two leaders, China-Russia's comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has continued to develop at a high level and cooperation in various fields has been deepened.

According to the Chinese vice Foreign Minister, in the first quarter of this year, the bilateral trade volume between China and Russia reached USD 38.2 billion, an increase of nearly 30 per cent. This fully demonstrated the great resilience and endogenous dynamics of cooperation between the two countries, Le added.

He also called on the two sides to jointly promote the building of a new type of international relations and building a community with a shared future for mankind. Denisov said that Russia has always regarded the development of relations with China as a diplomatic priority.

Russia is willing to further deepen the comprehensive strategic coordination and all-around practical cooperation between the two countries in accordance with the direction indicated by the two heads of state, so as to continuously benefit the two peoples and safeguard international justice and equity, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor