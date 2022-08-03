China says it appreciates Nepal's longstanding commitment to 'one China' policy

Kathmandu, Aug 3 Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi said on Wednesday that his country highly appreciates Nepal's longstanding commitment to the "one China" principle and resolute opposition to "Taiwan's Independence".

Issuing a statement after US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and muscle-flexing between US and the China continues, Beijing wants to see Nepal's support in its direct confrontation against the US. But, the Nepal government has not made any official position on ongoing face-off between China and the US.

After completing the two-day Taiwan visit, Pelosi left for South Korea on Wednesday evening.

Ambassador Hou said that China and Nepal are good neighbors, trustworthy friends, and reliable partners linked by mountains and rivers. The two countries have always understood and supported each other on issues of core interests concerning respective sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, he said.

Nepal has time and again committed to the "one China" policy but Beijing often times expressed its discontent over Nepal's commitment after one after another high-level visits from the US, Nepal's acceptance of US grant under the Millennium Challenge Corporation among others.

The "one China" policy is also the political foundation of China-Nepal relations, said Hou adding that they believe that the government of Nepal and its people will continue to abide by the principle and understand and support China's legitimate and justified position and work together with China to defend each other's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

"The position of the Chinese Government and people on the Taiwan question has been consistent. It is the firm commitment of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people to resolutely safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is the common aspiration and sacred responsibility of all Chinese sons and daughters to realise the complete reunification of the motherland," the Ambassador said.

China will definitely take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the US Speaker's visit, she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor